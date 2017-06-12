Get up and dance with Orquesta Kandela Salsa band livens up Wednesdays on the Green in Clifton. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/music/2017/06/12/get-up-and-dance-orquesta-kandela/381065001/ A recent photo of 11 of the 12 members of Orquesta Kandela, a Cincinnati-based salsa band that will perform June 14 as part of the Clifton Cultural Arts Center's free "Wednesdays on the Green" series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.