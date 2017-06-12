Frisch's Big Boy plans return to downtown Cincinnati
A well-known Cincinnati restaurant chain is planning a return to the city's downtown after closing its last location there in 2004. Frisch's Big Boy announced Thursday that it hopes to open the new restaurant in February 2018 and hire about 80 people.
