Frisch's Big Boy plans return to down...

Frisch's Big Boy plans return to downtown Cincinnati

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A well-known Cincinnati restaurant chain is planning a return to the city's downtown after closing its last location there in 2004. Frisch's Big Boy announced Thursday that it hopes to open the new restaurant in February 2018 and hire about 80 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... 4 min POPS 8
Hungry kids in summer without SCHOOL lunches ? 1 hr Pops 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,939
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 14 hr Cutie 47
Officer Tensing Trial 17 hr POPS 33
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) 20 hr Pepe the Wonder Frog 31
Rob Portman such a liar Jun 15 HMH 41
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,844,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC