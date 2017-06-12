fox19 now

fox19 now

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The accident involving two cars happened on east State Route 32 near the exit to US 68 just after 5 p.m. The crash happened when a maroon 2013, Kia Optima, operated by Edward A. Lane, 77, of Williamsburg, OH, drove westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Route 32 striking a gray 2004, GMC Sierra, operated by Cameron B. Barkley, 41, of Mount Orab, OH. After striking the GMC Sierra, the Kia Optima struck a 2003 silver Mazda 6 operated by Brody A. Morris, 27, of Peebles, OH.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 52 min Fitus T Bluster 20,939
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... 11 hr Kyboy 7
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 13 hr Cutie 47
Officer Tensing Trial 15 hr POPS 33
Hungry kids in summer without SCHOOL lunches ? 16 hr Pops 5
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) 19 hr Pepe the Wonder Frog 31
Rob Portman such a liar Jun 15 HMH 41
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,843,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC