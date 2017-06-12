The accident involving two cars happened on east State Route 32 near the exit to US 68 just after 5 p.m. The crash happened when a maroon 2013, Kia Optima, operated by Edward A. Lane, 77, of Williamsburg, OH, drove westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Route 32 striking a gray 2004, GMC Sierra, operated by Cameron B. Barkley, 41, of Mount Orab, OH. After striking the GMC Sierra, the Kia Optima struck a 2003 silver Mazda 6 operated by Brody A. Morris, 27, of Peebles, OH.

