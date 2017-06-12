Former Bengals football player pleads to indecent exposure
The Enquirer reports 26-year-old Jerome Schaffer, of Morgan Township, entered the pleas to the misdemeanors Thursday in a Butler County court. Authorities say Schaffer was apparently under the influence of drugs when he was arrested in February after he allegedly got into a fight, tried to break into some cars and exposed himself at a church parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hungry kids in summer without SCHOOL lunches ?
|2 hr
|Bloodlines
|4
|Officer Tensing Trial
|14 hr
|Have the guard on...
|32
|Trump has broken laws (Nov '16)
|22 hr
|wowed
|30
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|22 hr
|sharris112
|44
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|bill
|20,937
|Rob Portman such a liar
|Thu
|HMH
|41
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|Thu
|Pops
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC