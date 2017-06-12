Former Bengals football player pleads...

Former Bengals football player pleads to indecent exposure

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The Enquirer reports 26-year-old Jerome Schaffer, of Morgan Township, entered the pleas to the misdemeanors Thursday in a Butler County court. Authorities say Schaffer was apparently under the influence of drugs when he was arrested in February after he allegedly got into a fight, tried to break into some cars and exposed himself at a church parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hungry kids in summer without SCHOOL lunches ? 2 hr Bloodlines 4
Officer Tensing Trial 14 hr Have the guard on... 32
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) 22 hr wowed 30
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 22 hr sharris112 44
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri bill 20,937
Rob Portman such a liar Thu HMH 41
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... Thu Pops 5
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,821,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC