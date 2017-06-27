Flash Lamp is one of several new canned Urban Artifact brews.

Rhinegeist has been pouring its suds for four years now, and the brewery is hosting a funky '70s-style party Saturday complete with limited-edition beer releases. It's hard to believe Rhinegeist has been pouring its suds for four years now, but on Saturday the brewery is hosting a funky '70s-style fourth-anniversary party with limited-edition beer releases, "slick grooves and vintage mayhem," a giant disco ball, DJs and a blowout party on the rooftop.

