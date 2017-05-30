Fiona's Marvelous Media Debut
Cincinnati's beloved baby hippo has come along way since being born six weeks prematurely, initially weighing in at only 29 pounds. Today, the four-month old is up to a healthy 265 pounds and has begun exploring her outdoor habitat at Hippo Cove alongside members of her care team.
