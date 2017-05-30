Fiona's Marvelous Media Debut

Fiona's Marvelous Media Debut

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati's beloved baby hippo has come along way since being born six weeks prematurely, initially weighing in at only 29 pounds. Today, the four-month old is up to a healthy 265 pounds and has begun exploring her outdoor habitat at Hippo Cove alongside members of her care team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... 11 hr Kyboy 10
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 15 hr Vlad 725
Review: Presidential Moving Services 18 hr Grace Haynes 221
The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen... 18 hr Bouillon Cube 1
corinna metcalfe 20 hr hey you 1
Too Tall & Levi 20 hr hey you 1
News The once high-achieving Cincinnati school that ... Thu Kyboy 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,690 • Total comments across all topics: 281,459,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC