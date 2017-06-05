Fentanyl exposure a big concern for police, lab technicians
Law enforcement officers, lab technicians and other professionals who could accidentally come in contact with powerful and potentially deadly synthetic opioids like fentanyl are taking extra precautions. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports safety forces are carrying protective gloves and masks and keep the opioid reversal drug naloxone available to counteract exposure to fentanyl and other drugs that can prove fatal even in tiny amounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump has broken laws (Nov '16)
|4 hr
|POPS
|23
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|4 hr
|Just tax
|2
|Memorial Rides ?
|17 hr
|Pops
|1
|Trump's Scorched Earth... (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Resist and Persist
|43
|The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen...
|Sat
|Resist and Persist
|3
|Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16)
|Sat
|POPS
|36
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16)
|Sat
|tina anne
|733
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC