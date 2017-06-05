Fentanyl exposure a big concern for police, lab technicians

Law enforcement officers, lab technicians and other professionals who could accidentally come in contact with powerful and potentially deadly synthetic opioids like fentanyl are taking extra precautions. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports safety forces are carrying protective gloves and masks and keep the opioid reversal drug naloxone available to counteract exposure to fentanyl and other drugs that can prove fatal even in tiny amounts.

