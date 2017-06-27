Feds: Cincinnati brothers forced teen into prostitution, drugs
A federal grand jury indicted two Cincinnati brothers on multiple sex trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman announced Tuesday. William Pierce Washington, 36, also known as "Bam" was arrested by the FBI Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|33
|Tessah Carter
|4 hr
|Cincydude
|2
|Somerville residents want to preserve their his... (Jul '10)
|6 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Review: Presidential Moving Services (Dec '16)
|9 hr
|erica
|228
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by...
|Mon
|POPS
|1
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|Mon
|POPS
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC