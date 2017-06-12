Faxon Firearms Announces New Match Series Barrels
CINCINNATI, Ohio - - Faxon Firearms, incessant innovators in the firearms industry, is pleased to announce the release of Faxon's latest series of barrels - the Match Series. The new Match Series of barrels takes Faxon's renowned performance and value up a notch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer Tensing Trial
|1 hr
|Dig Bick
|34
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|5 hr
|Pepe the Wonder Frog
|49
|Hungry kids in summer without SCHOOL lunches ?
|6 hr
|Banditos
|8
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|12 hr
|POPS
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|Trump has broken laws (Nov '16)
|Sat
|Pepe the Wonder Frog
|31
|Rob Portman such a liar
|Jun 15
|HMH
|41
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC