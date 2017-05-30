Fatal crash closes SB I-75 at Sharon Road
Motorists are being diverted off the highway onto Sharon Road, which they can take east for a few feet to get onto northbound I-75. From there, take westbound I-275 to I-74 into Cincinnati to return to southbound I-75 by Hopple Street, or take eastbound I-275 to southbound I-71.
