Fatal crash closes SB I-75 at Sharon ...

Fatal crash closes SB I-75 at Sharon Road

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Motorists are being diverted off the highway onto Sharon Road, which they can take east for a few feet to get onto northbound I-75. From there, take westbound I-275 to I-74 into Cincinnati to return to southbound I-75 by Hopple Street, or take eastbound I-275 to southbound I-71.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr davey mushly mom 20,924
The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen... 10 hr wormwood 2
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... 21 hr Kyboy 10
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage Thu Vlad 725
Review: Presidential Moving Services Thu Grace Haynes 221
corinna metcalfe Thu hey you 1
Too Tall & Levi Thu hey you 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC