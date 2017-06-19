Experience the joy of - Alive and Kicking'
I love the old adage that if you smile the whole world smiles with you. While watching the gloriously infectious documentary Alive and Kicking about the international resurgence in Lindy Hop and Swing Dance, I felt that there should be an equally strong and compelling addendum to the smile factor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|12 hr
|Kyboy
|9
|Fake designer bags?
|12 hr
|Kmann699
|1
|Rob Portman such a liar
|14 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|42
|Evaporator coil for a Rheem
|14 hr
|Gerry
|1
|Frisch's Big Boy plans return to downtown Cinci...
|17 hr
|POPS
|3
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Tue
|Pepe the Wonder Frog
|4
|Hungry kids in summer without SCHOOL lunches ?
|Tue
|free food
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC