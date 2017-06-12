Ex-police officer expected to testify...

Ex-police officer expected to testify in Ohio murder retrial

A former University of Cincinnati police officer on trial a second time on a murder charge is expected to take the witness stand to tell his story of the 2015 shooting of an unarmed black motorist. Ray Tensing, who is white, testified at his first trial.

