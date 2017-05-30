Efforts to seat jury to resume in Ohi...

Efforts to seat jury to resume in Ohio cop shooting retrial

Efforts to seat a jury in Cincinnati are set to resume, with both sides now supporting a change of venue in the retrial of a white former police officer on murder charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist during a 2015 traffic stop. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz on Friday took under advisement a motion by attorney Stewart Mathews, who is defending Ray Tensing, a white former University of Cincinnati police officer.

