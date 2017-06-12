Doug E Fresh tapped to host 2017 Cinc...

Doug E Fresh tapped to host 2017 Cincinnati Music Festival

Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Douglas E. Davis, more famously known as Doug E Fresh, will host the Cincinnati Music Festival at Paul Brown Stadium. He and his group, the Get Fresh Crew, are most recognized for their songs "The Show" and "Ladi Dadi" which features Get Fresh Crew member, MC Ricky D., also known as Slick Rick, rapping over Doug E Fresh's beatboxing.

