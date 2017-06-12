Doug E Fresh tapped to host 2017 Cincinnati Music Festival
Douglas E. Davis, more famously known as Doug E Fresh, will host the Cincinnati Music Festival at Paul Brown Stadium. He and his group, the Get Fresh Crew, are most recognized for their songs "The Show" and "Ladi Dadi" which features Get Fresh Crew member, MC Ricky D., also known as Slick Rick, rapping over Doug E Fresh's beatboxing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|37 min
|Pops
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,935
|The owners of an Over-the-Rhine bar accused of ...
|12 hr
|POPS
|7
|Trump has broken laws (Nov '16)
|12 hr
|POPS
|29
|The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen...
|14 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|4
|Rob Portman such a liar
|14 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|40
|Trump's Scorched Earth... (Oct '16)
|Tue
|POPS
|45
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC