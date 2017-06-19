David Blaine embarks on his first-eve...

David Blaine embarks on his first-ever tour a " and says President Trump helped launch his career

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KZKX-FM Lincoln

David Blaine's been doing magic for more than 20 years, but he's only now touring North America. Says Blaine, "It took this long to figure out what would make sense."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... 3 hr Kyboy 11
Evaporator coil for a Rheem 4 hr Gerry 3
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) 8 hr Pops 34
Rob Portman such a liar 9 hr Liberalism is a d... 44
Review: Presidential Moving Services (Dec '16) 11 hr Movers Digest 226
Fake designer bags? Wed Kmann699 1
News Frisch's Big Boy plans return to downtown Cinci... Wed POPS 3
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Hamilton County was issued at June 22 at 1:09PM EDT

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,418 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC