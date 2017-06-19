Crashes shut down multiple highways in NKY
Traffic on and around Brent Spence Bridge is a mess, traffic is backed up for miles. If you are traveling through downtown and Northern Kentucky it's suggested you allot some buffer time in your schedule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mistrial
|5 hr
|richeous
|8
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|18 hr
|Sluttylesbian69
|51
|Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16)
|Fri
|lighterthanyou
|38
|Trump has broken laws (Nov '16)
|Fri
|Bull Durham
|35
|Hungry kids in summer without SCHOOL lunches ?
|Fri
|Well
|10
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|Thu
|Kyboy
|11
|Evaporator coil for a Rheem
|Thu
|Gerry
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC