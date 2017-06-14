Craft beer shop/bar Casual Pint open in Mason
Craft beer shop/bar Casual Pint open in Mason Craft beer bar chain the Casual Pint has opened its newest Greater Cincinnati location. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2017/06/14/craft-beer-shop-bar-casual-pint-open-mason/376965001/ The new craft beer shop and bar at 6360 Tylersville Road hosted its grand opening earlier this month.
