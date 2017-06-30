Conviction of Norwood daytime curfew violator affirmed on appeal
An Ohio appeals court has unanimously denied the challenge of an arrest and conviction under the city of Norwood's daytime curfew for minors. The court sided with a policeman's testimony that the defendant, who was 17 years old at the time, was not on his way to school and that he was instead planning to wash cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|6 hr
|Faguely1
|39
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|8 hr
|Neon_weed
|58
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|13 hr
|Kyboy
|19
|Sex, lies cost doctor license for two years (Nov '08)
|16 hr
|Chacha
|19
|Protesters gather outside Hamilton County Prose...
|18 hr
|POPS
|3
|Boycott Waynesville! (Nov '16)
|Fri
|yup
|9
|Mirado crow/ gary potts delhi (Feb '14)
|Thu
|Nobody you know
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC