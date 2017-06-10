Congressman from Cincinnati at shooting, helped wounded colleague: 'I'm OK'
A local Congressman was at a baseball practice of Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers when gunfire broke out early Wednesday, wounding one of his fellow lawmakers and others. U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a Republican from Columbia Tusculum, told FOX News helped U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise after Scalise was shot.
