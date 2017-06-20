Comedians to honor Cincinnati's first...

Comedians to honor Cincinnati's first comedy club after 30 years

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Twelve Cincinnati comedians will honor the Queen City's first comedy club, d.w. eye, during a reunion show on Friday at 8 p.m. Comedians to honor Cincinnati's first comedy club after 30 years Twelve Cincinnati comedians will honor the Queen City's first comedy club, d.w. eye, during a reunion show on Friday at 8 p.m. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2017/06/20/reunion-comedy-show/403374001/ Some of Cincinnati's most beloved comedians will gather at 20th Century Theatre on Friday at 8 p.m. to honor the Queen City's first comedy club: d.w. eye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Frisch's Big Boy plans return to downtown Cinci... 7 hr zoning 2
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... 16 hr Pepe the Wonder Frog 4
Hungry kids in summer without SCHOOL lunches ? 18 hr free food 9
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Mon Anna 50
Officer Tensing Trial Mon Legal Eagle 35
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... Jun 18 POPS 8
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,645 • Total comments across all topics: 281,909,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC