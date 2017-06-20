Comedians to honor Cincinnati's first comedy club after 30 years
Twelve Cincinnati comedians will honor the Queen City's first comedy club, d.w. eye, during a reunion show on Friday at 8 p.m. at 20th Century Theatre.
