Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio metro areas over the past year
There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 18 hrs ago, titled Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio metro areas over the past year. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
The Columbus area has outperformed the state's other metro areas when it comes to jobs over the one-year period in April. The region added 22,700 jobs, a gain of 2.2 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
#1 23 hrs ago
Hopefully Thad Matta will not have to collect unemployment for long.
