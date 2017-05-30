CityBeat's 2017 Fringe Festival Reviews

CityBeat's 2017 Fringe Festival Reviews

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

It's fun, to be sure, but it can be a big challenge to identify which shows to see and navigate your way through during the 13 days of performances at 13 venues across Over-the-Rhine. That's where CityBeat 's intrepid team of reviewers comes in, led by theater critic Rick Pender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen... 4 hr wormwood 2
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... 15 hr Kyboy 10
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 20 hr Vlad 725
Review: Presidential Moving Services 22 hr Grace Haynes 221
corinna metcalfe Thu hey you 1
Too Tall & Levi Thu hey you 1
News The once high-achieving Cincinnati school that ... Thu Kyboy 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Gunman
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,790 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC