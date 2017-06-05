City of Cincinnati appoints interim f...

City of Cincinnati appoints interim fire chief to permanent position

WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The City of Cincinnati has appointed Roy E. Winston as the permanent fire chief of the Cincinnati Fire Department . Winston is the 17th fire chief in the history of the Cincinnati Fire Department, the oldest fully paid professional fire department in the country.

