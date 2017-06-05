City of Cincinnati appoints interim fire chief to permanent position
The City of Cincinnati has appointed Roy E. Winston as the permanent fire chief of the Cincinnati Fire Department . Winston is the 17th fire chief in the history of the Cincinnati Fire Department, the oldest fully paid professional fire department in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16)
|5 hr
|Rodney
|31
|Ray Tensing Trial
|10 hr
|Pissed
|8
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16)
|13 hr
|tina anne
|731
|Officer Tensing Trial
|17 hr
|festis
|27
|bored
|Wed
|Headlover
|4
|Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing ag...
|Tue
|Retired Hippie
|5
|Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ...
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC