Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing agreement
Cincinnati will update a 15-year-old policing plan crafted in the wake of a police shooting and riots after some of provisions were undercut by budget cuts and leadership changes. The city announced Friday a voluntary "refresh" of the collaborative agreement established after the 2001 shooting death of Timothy Thomas, an unarmed black man killed by a white officer.
