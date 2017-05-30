Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old p...

Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing agreement

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Cincinnati will update a 15-year-old policing plan crafted in the wake of a police shooting and riots after some of provisions were undercut by budget cuts and leadership changes. The city announced Friday a voluntary "refresh" of the collaborative agreement established after the 2001 shooting death of Timothy Thomas, an unarmed black man killed by a white officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen... Fri wormwood 2
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... Thu Kyboy 10
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage Thu Vlad 725
Review: Presidential Moving Services Thu Grace Haynes 221
corinna metcalfe Thu hey you 1
Too Tall & Levi Thu hey you 1
News The once high-achieving Cincinnati school that ... Thu Kyboy 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,463 • Total comments across all topics: 281,489,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC