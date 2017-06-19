Cincinnati Renames Street To Honor Marriage Equality Pioneers
Yesterday, the Ohio city voted to rename Mercer Street to John Arthur & Jim Obergefell Way to honor the Cincinnatian native, Obergefell and pay respect to his deceased husband, Arthur. "John always wanted to leave a mark on Cincinnati," Obergefell told WCPO Cincinnati .
