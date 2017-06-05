Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim

The second annual Sonny Kim Fallen Officers Memorial Ride is set for Saturday, June 10 at the Harley-Davidson of Cincinnati, 1799 Tennessee Ave. It begins at 12 p.m. Last year, more than 600 riders participated and thousands of dollars were donated to two local non-profit agencies selected by Officer Kim's widow, Jessica, and the couple's three sons. Officer Kim, 48, was shot and killed June 19, 2015, in Madisonville after he responded to reports of a man acting belligerently with a gun, officials said.

