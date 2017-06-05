Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim

Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The second annual Sonny Kim Fallen Officers Memorial Ride is set for Saturday, June 10 at the Harley-Davidson of Cincinnati, 1799 Tennessee Ave. It begins at 12 p.m. Last year, more than 600 riders participated and thousands of dollars were donated to two local non-profit agencies selected by Officer Kim's widow, Jessica, and the couple's three sons. Officer Kim, 48, was shot and killed June 19, 2015, in Madisonville after he responded to reports of a man acting belligerently with a gun, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's Scorched Earth... (Oct '16) 1 hr Resist and Persist 43
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) 1 hr Resist and Persist 20
The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen... 2 hr Resist and Persist 3
Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16) 3 hr POPS 36
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16) 5 hr tina anne 733
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr ThomasA 20,926
News The owners of an Over-the-Rhine bar accused of ... Fri POPS 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,429 • Total comments across all topics: 281,665,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC