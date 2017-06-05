Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim
The second annual Sonny Kim Fallen Officers Memorial Ride is set for Saturday, June 10 at the Harley-Davidson of Cincinnati, 1799 Tennessee Ave. It begins at 12 p.m. Last year, more than 600 riders participated and thousands of dollars were donated to two local non-profit agencies selected by Officer Kim's widow, Jessica, and the couple's three sons. Officer Kim, 48, was shot and killed June 19, 2015, in Madisonville after he responded to reports of a man acting belligerently with a gun, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Scorched Earth... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Resist and Persist
|43
|Trump has broken laws (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20
|The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen...
|2 hr
|Resist and Persist
|3
|Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16)
|3 hr
|POPS
|36
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16)
|5 hr
|tina anne
|733
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|The owners of an Over-the-Rhine bar accused of ...
|Fri
|POPS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC