Cincinnati Music Festival is Looking for Local Talent

The Cincinnati Music Festival is going down at Paul Brown Stadium July 27th through July 29th at Paul Brown Stadium on the Ohio River and the producers of the show are looking for local talent to performa at the festival with major talent like this years headliners Mary J. Blige, Usher, KEM, New Edition and more! Candidates are asked to upload a video of themselves performing HERE. The top three will be picked to perform at one of the three stages at Cincinnati Music Festival official events.

