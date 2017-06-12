Cincinnati Juneteenth Festival 20173 mins ago

The Cincinnati Juneteenth Festival, a celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, celebrated its 30th year with food, music, vendors and living history exhibits on June 17, 2017, at Eden Park. The Cincinnati Juneteenth Festival, a celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, celebrated its 30th year with food, music, vendors and living history exhibits on Saturday June 17, 2017 at Eden Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati.