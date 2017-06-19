Cincinnati Bearcats Football Recruiti...

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Recruiting: 2018 Wide Receiver Targets Part Two

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Down The Drive

We are still waiting to see what the offense will look like in a Luke Fickell program, but we certainly know that there will need to be players to catch the ball. Yesterday we started taking a look at targets at wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bearcats ' 2018 recruiting class, and there's a lot of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Down The Drive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Frisch's Big Boy plans return to downtown Cinci... 12 hr zoning 2
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... 21 hr Pepe the Wonder Frog 4
Hungry kids in summer without SCHOOL lunches ? 23 hr free food 9
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Mon Anna 50
Officer Tensing Trial Mon Legal Eagle 35
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... Jun 18 POPS 8
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC