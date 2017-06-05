Cincinnati Art Museum shares a creative legacy built by and for ordinary Americans
The museum's largest American Folk Art exhibition in its history contains more than 100 pieces created between 1800 and 1925. hat defines Folk Art? Julie Aronson smiles at the question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bored
|5 hr
|Headlover
|4
|Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing ag...
|Tue
|Retired Hippie
|5
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16)
|Tue
|Vlad
|729
|Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16)
|Tue
|Cityman
|27
|Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ...
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|Jun 3
|POPS
|1
|Officer Tensing Trial
|Jun 3
|POPS
|26
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC