Belle of Cincinnati cruise returns July 24

The tenth annual Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center River Boat Dinner Cruise will be held July 24 at 7 p.m. What started, and continues as a fundraiser for the museum, has grown substantially over the years and this year is expected to be no less promising. The Belle of Cincinnati will be the vessel on which the cruise will take place.

