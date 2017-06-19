Bearcats Add CB for 2018 Class

Bearcats Add CB for 2018 Class

I want to Thank all the schools that have offered me but I have decided to commit to the University of Cincinnati!! #gobearcats #blessed pic.twitter.com/AdyjxV7oaN Bush is from Euclid, Ohio near Cleveland and is a 5'11, 167-pound player in the secondary. He is projected as a three-star prospect and a top 30 recruit in the state of Ohio.

