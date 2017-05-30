Allegiant adds new destination out of...

Allegiant adds new destination out of Cincinnati

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The airlines now offers one-way fares to Denver from Cincinnati for $75. For that price, flights must be purchased by June 5 for travel between June 2 and Nov. 12, according to Allegiant officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr davey mushly mom 20,924
The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen... 16 hr wormwood 2
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... Thu Kyboy 10
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage Thu Vlad 725
Review: Presidential Moving Services Thu Grace Haynes 221
corinna metcalfe Thu hey you 1
Too Tall & Levi Thu hey you 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,141 • Total comments across all topics: 281,475,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC