Acclaimed singer/songwriter Jason Isb...

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Jason Isbell continues his upward...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

It can't be a coincidence that Isbell's creative evolution has coincided with getting sober - he was reportedly kicked out of the Drive-By Truckers in 2007 for his hard-drinking ways - nor can it be overlooked that those albums have been the three created since he began a relationship with his now-wife Amanda Shires and started his collaboration with producer Dave Cobb. But that's not to say The Nashville Sound isn't a slight departure from those earlier albums, each of which was as somber and introspective as anything Isbell had done in his 20-year songwriting career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 3 hr pizzaismine16 57
Do you suffer from SCUM? 6 hr Bull Durham 7
News The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by... 6 hr Bull Durham 3
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... 16 hr Kyboy 13
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... 18 hr Reality Speaks 38
News Sex, lies cost doctor license for two years (Nov '08) 20 hr Jeckle and Heyd 18
Tessah Carter Tue Cincydude 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,498 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC