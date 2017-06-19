Aaron Collins strips down for 'Cloud ...

Aaron Collins strips down for 'Cloud Hug'

Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Plus, Cincy music faves Over the Rhine play Washington Park, the Northside Music Festival returns to Northside Tavern and musicians and comedians team up for Dump Trump 2. Multi-talented Cincinnati musician Aaron Collins has drummed for progressive local Indie Rock bands like SHADOWRAPTR and Comprador, and he's been a singer in the vintage Funk/Soul/Motown cover band Fresh Funk. His solo and bandleader ventures have been captivating and equally diverse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

