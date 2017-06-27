A second trial, a second hung jury: Tensing case puts Cincinnati at an impasse
Jurors voted 8-4 against murder charges for Tensing and 7-5 against manslaughter charges in prosecutors' second attempt to convict former University of Cincinnati Police officer Ray Tensing for shooting unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose. Countdown to Conviction organizers discuss plans for protests after a mistrial is announced in the Ray Tensing retrial June 23. he rain kept coming June 23, starting around the same time Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz announced at 2:15 p.m. that the jury in the retrial of Ray Tensing could not reach a verdict.
