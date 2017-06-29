2 hospitalized, 9 displaced in North Avondale fire
Two people were hospitalized and 9 residents were displaced when fire roared through a multi-family home overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said. One firefighter and a resident suffered smoke inhalation when flames broke out in the 700 block of East Mitchell Avenue just before 2 a.m. Thursday, said District 3 Fire Chief Marc Monahan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|1 hr
|Observed
|16
|Protesters gather outside Hamilton County Prose...
|2 hr
|POPS
|1
|Remember retirees with 175,000 sick day cash in's?
|5 hr
|What a waste
|1
|Do you suffer from SCUM?
|5 hr
|Bull Durham
|8
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|9 hr
|pizzaismine16
|57
|The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by...
|12 hr
|Bull Durham
|3
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|Wed
|Reality Speaks
|38
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC