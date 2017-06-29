2 hospitalized, 9 displaced in North ...

2 hospitalized, 9 displaced in North Avondale fire

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Two people were hospitalized and 9 residents were displaced when fire roared through a multi-family home overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said. One firefighter and a resident suffered smoke inhalation when flames broke out in the 700 block of East Mitchell Avenue just before 2 a.m. Thursday, said District 3 Fire Chief Marc Monahan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... 1 hr Observed 16
News Protesters gather outside Hamilton County Prose... 2 hr POPS 1
Remember retirees with 175,000 sick day cash in's? 5 hr What a waste 1
Do you suffer from SCUM? 5 hr Bull Durham 8
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 9 hr pizzaismine16 57
News The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by... 12 hr Bull Durham 3
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... Wed Reality Speaks 38
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,590 • Total comments across all topics: 282,118,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC