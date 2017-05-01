Yvette Simpson wins mayoral primary

Cincinnati City Councilwoman Yvette Simpson grabbed the most votes in the city's mayoral primary, placing her ahead of runner-up Mayor John Cranley and knocking attorney and former University of Cincinnati board chair Rob Richardson Jr. out of the race. The race between the three Democrats saw only 11 percent turnout .

