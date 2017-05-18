Your Weekend To Do List

12 hrs ago

Lace up your running shoes for the 11th-annual OTR 5K. The 5K, which featured more than 1,200 runners last year, will kick off at Washington Park 9 a.m. Saturday and loop around OTR and the Brewery District.

