Your Long Weekend To Do List

Your Long Weekend To Do List

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

The character of Don Juan as a sinful womanizer with a sparkle in his eye, a beautiful lady at his side and a seductive way with words that makes any woman swoon is well established in the arts. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Lorenzo Da Ponte wrote the famous opera Don Giovanni about him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Officer Tensing Trial 13 hr Point Man 22
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 16 hr Milady 40
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 16 hr tina anne 702
Skanky *as Ashley (ladybug) mason Mon I know you 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun Disturbed 20,923
Keith Baugh CHEATER (Dec '08) Sun Fell4anarcisist 10
Review: Presidential Moving Services May 26 Iva ben had 214
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Egypt
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,389,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC