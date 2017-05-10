WVXU announces local-music-focused - Tiny Desk Showcase'
Longtime Cincinnati public radio station WVXU has announced its second-annual concert featuring local bands and solo artists who submitted videos for NPR's Tiny Desk Contest, a nationwide contest launched in 2015 that plays off of the popular Tiny Desk Concerts series. ple, yet remarkably ingenious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sherry Bowman aka Habermehl (Mar '15)
|4 hr
|jdfin52
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Hamilton County sheriff's discipline of drunken...
|7 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|2
|Rob Portman such a liar
|7 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|23
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|8 hr
|Nosillas21
|31
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Wed
|Cinema
|198
|GRAB YOUR WALLET Update
|Wed
|GrabYourWallet
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC