Woodward Theater announces new concert series showcasing young Greater Cincinnati talent

Last week, Woodward Theater announced plans for a new recurring series of shows spotlighting the potential future sound of the Greater Cincinnati music scene. The Kids Are Alright events will feature area bands with teenaged members who perform their own material, giving local audiences a chance to see the possible next Walk the Moon or Wussy.

