Woodward Theater announces new concert series showcasing young Greater Cincinnati talent
Last week, Woodward Theater announced plans for a new recurring series of shows spotlighting the potential future sound of the Greater Cincinnati music scene. The Kids Are Alright events will feature area bands with teenaged members who perform their own material, giving local audiences a chance to see the possible next Walk the Moon or Wussy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,028
|Looking for big ladies
|1 hr
|Just Sayin
|22
|Somerville residents want to preserve their his... (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|CheetoDust
|3
|Motorola ?
|6 hr
|donut
|1
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|6 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|681
|IRS agents say public testimony puts their live...
|10 hr
|KyleMackey
|2
|How crunching data saved Cincinnati $3.3 million
|Sun
|bobbie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC