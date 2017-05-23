William Jackson and Rachel Perin in "Damn Yankees"
Wondering where to get your theater fix when several Cincinnati theaters go dark over the summer? The annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival, produced by Know Theatre, offers an avalanche of theatrical creativity to keep you occupied during early June. And the Over-the-Rhine company actually keeps at it during the summer, with a full-scale production of Marian: The True Story of Robin Hood , a gender-bending reinvention of the legend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer Tensing Trial
|25 min
|Pops
|6
|GAG Order Violation ?
|54 min
|Big Kahunna
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Justice For All
|21,042
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|14 hr
|Jayla
|35
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|15 hr
|Daniels sister
|209
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|Wed
|Injudgement
|697
|GRAB YOUR WALLET Update
|Wed
|Haymarketriot
|11
