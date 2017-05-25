Which Cincy CEOs did right by shareholders? 33 mins ago
Only five of Cincinnati's publicly traded companies failed to boost shareholder wealth in 2016 and 18 of the top 20 delivered total shareholder returns above the 11.96 percent rate achieved by the S&P 500. Total shareholder return represents the total change in stock price plus dividends paid to stockowners in the calendar year.
