University ex-cop charged with kidnapping, sex crime in Ohio

A former university police officer in Ohio who pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, sexual imposition and abduction is set for a hearing this month. Court records show 36-year-old Dustin Young is scheduled for a hearing May 15 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton, about 33 miles north of Cincinnati.

