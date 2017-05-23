UC baseball coach Ty Neal resigns

UC baseball coach Ty Neal resigns

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The athletic department announced Neal is stepping down for personal reasons. A source told FOX19 NOW Sports that Neal's departure was not unexpected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 4 hr Injudgement 697
GRAB YOUR WALLET Update 5 hr Haymarketriot 11
I-75 Blocked ! 5 hr Retired Legal Man 5
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... Tue Kyboy 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon bayonne nj 21,037
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Mon Baby 34
PacBoy Jones Mon Hero Here 19
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,240 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC