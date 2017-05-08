To Reps. Chabot, Wenstrup and Davidson
Your vote for the AHCA will follow you to your grave, but you will most likely be preceded in death by many of the poor from whom you removed obtainable health insurance. Your vote for the so-called American Health Care Act will live in infamy.
