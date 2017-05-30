The once high-achieving Cincinnati school that no one wants to talk about
From 2006 to 2014, Robert A. Taft Information Technology High School became a nationally celebrated beacon for urban public schools overcoming poverty and crime. From the bottom of the pack, Taft soared past the city's other mostly black schools on the Ohio Graduation Test .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|4 min
|JCPete
|708
|Open storm drains
|11 hr
|Snakebit
|1
|IRS agents say public testimony puts their live...
|11 hr
|FarmerBrown
|9
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Jayla
|42
|Officer Tensing Trial
|Tue
|Professor Do Right
|25
|Reds Pitching is Terrible
|Tue
|Ghost of Marge
|1
|Skanky *as Ashley (ladybug) mason
|May 29
|I know you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC