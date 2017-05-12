The May Festival reimagines its music

The May Festival reimagines its music

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Gerard McBurney, May Festival's first-ever creative partner, to help the iconic choral festival break out of its mold The May Festival reimagines its music Gerard McBurney, May Festival's first-ever creative partner, to help the iconic choral festival break out of its mold Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2r8khp5 When Gerard McBurney got the call to design Cincinnati May Festival's "Dream Project," he'd already been shaking things up in Chicago for 10 years. He knew the value - and the risk - of trying new things in classical music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for big ladies 2 hr ODrama 15
Rep.SteveChabot is against US 3 hr Bull Durham 9
GRAB YOUR WALLET Update 3 hr Charlottes web 6
Hey pops! 16 hr Gotcha 9
Rob Portman such a liar 20 hr Liberals are wacko 30
Hamilton County sheriff's discipline of drunken... 23 hr Liberals are sickos 3
Street Car demolition derby ? 23 hr Liberals are sickos 3
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,459 • Total comments across all topics: 280,981,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC