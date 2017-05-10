The Lil Pantry in Pleasant Ridge.

The Lil Pantry in Pleasant Ridge.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The metal cabinets are mini food pantries where residents can drop off food when they have extra or take some when they are in need. Although the idea for the "Lil Pantry" didn't originate in the Tri-State, Lisa Andrews is the one who brought it to Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 28 min nothing broke 195
Looking for big ladies 2 hr ODrama 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,017
Hey pops! 13 hr POPS 8
Toothless Amy N. Garcia (Nov '09) 18 hr Hatefugly 28
Rep.SteveChabot is against US 20 hr I PERSIST 2
GRAB YOUR WALLET Update 20 hr I PERSIST 3
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC