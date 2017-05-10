The Lil Pantry in Pleasant Ridge.
The metal cabinets are mini food pantries where residents can drop off food when they have extra or take some when they are in need. Although the idea for the "Lil Pantry" didn't originate in the Tri-State, Lisa Andrews is the one who brought it to Cincinnati.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|28 min
|nothing broke
|195
|Looking for big ladies
|2 hr
|ODrama
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,017
|Hey pops!
|13 hr
|POPS
|8
|Toothless Amy N. Garcia (Nov '09)
|18 hr
|Hatefugly
|28
|Rep.SteveChabot is against US
|20 hr
|I PERSIST
|2
|GRAB YOUR WALLET Update
|20 hr
|I PERSIST
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC